Hathras Stampede: 'Some people have tendency to politicise such painful incidents', says CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : X/ ANI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a press conference on Hathras Stampede that killed as many as 121 people. During the press conference, CM targeted opposition leaders for politicising the unfortunate incident and said that some people have the tendency to politics painful incidents. He went on and said these leaders have a nature of 'chori bhi seenazori bhi'.

He said, "Some people have the tendency to politicise such sad and painful incidents. These people have the nature of 'chori bhi aur seenazori bhi'. Everyone knows with whom the gentleman's (preacher) photos are and with whom he has political connections. You must have seen that during the rallies in the past days, where was the stampede and who was behind it? It is necessary for us to know about it. Those who play with the lives of innocent people will be held accountable for this..."

Injured almost out of danger: CM Yogi

Giving details about the rescue operation, CM Yogi said that the government's priority was to focus on the rescue and operation. He said that a total of 121 devotees have lost their lives out of which 6 were from other states, adding 31 injured people are undergoing treatment and almost out of danger. Informing about the reason for the stampede, CM Yogi said that he had a conversation with several eyewitnesses who informed that the incident took place after several women tried to touch Narayan Saakar Hari while he was coming down off the stage and 'sevadaars' (guards) stopped them.

Highlighting the actions taken by his government, the chief minister said that an SIT, led by ADG Agra has been formed which has submitted a preliminary report. He informed that the SIT has been told to deeply investigate the matter. Raising apprehensions over the sudden stampede and a possible conspiracy, CM Yogi claimed that there are several angles that need to be investigated. "The State Government has decided to have a judicial inquiry as well which will be led by a retired High Court judge. Retired senior officials of the Administration and Police will also be a part of it.", CM Yogi Adityanath added.

Victims' children to get education aid under UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna: CM Yogi

Furthermore, the chief minister added that both, the governments at the centre and state have announced monetary compensation. "Families of each deceased are being given ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakhs and Rs 1 Lakh will be given to those who sustained minor injuries", CM Yogi said. He further announced that the education of school-going minor children of victims will be facilitated under UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna.

He also held organisers and sevadaars responsible. He said that Sevadaars should have made the arrangements intact. CM Yogi also said that after the incident, sevadaars fled the scene. However, they could have helped the injured by taking them to the hospital.