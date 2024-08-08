Greater Noida: Action against DCP, other police personnel in extortion case | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : UPPOLICE.GOV.IN Representational pic

An incident of extortion by policemen came to light in Greater Noida after which the Uttar Pradesh police took strict action against the accused. A training sub-inspector and his two associates extorted money from a cab driver in Greater Noida. Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh removed Noida Central's DCP Suniti for hiding the incident for two days and not taking any action. In her place, Shakti Mohan Awasthi was given the charge of DCP Noida Central.

Subsequently, a case was registered against a trainee sub-inspector - Amit Mishra, who extorted money from a cab driver in the Thana Bisrakh area, and was arrested. Mishra was also dismissed from the police service. Also, SHO Bisrakh, outpost in-charge Gaur City-1, Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra and Mohit have been suspended. The action has been taken on the orders of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

A case was registered against the trainee sub-inspector and his two associates - Abhinav and Ashish for extorting money from a cab driver in the Bisrakh police station area. A case has been registered against them under sections 309 and 352 BNS. The vehicles used in the incident was seized. The cab driver (victim) and farmer leaders had complained to the Union Minister in this regard. A complaint was also lodged at Police Commissioner's Office on August 5. The investigation of the case was handed over to the ACP Bisrakh. After investigating the matter, the ACP found the incident to be true, but the official did not take any action.

Major reshuffle in Noida Police

Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, Surajpur police station in-charge, has been made in-charge of Bisrakh police station. Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of Ecotech Third, has been made in-charge of Surajpur police station. While Inspector Anil Pandey has been made in-charge of Ecotech 3.

What was the matter?

Rakesh Tomar, a cab driver who came to drop a female passenger from Panchsheel Vihar, Delhi, at Gaur City Eleven Avenue in Bisrakh police station area on August 2 at around 1 am, had accused the inspector and his four companions of assaulting him and snatching Rs. 7,000. It is alleged that the trainee inspector also took Rs. 3,000 online. When his complaint was not heard at the local police post, a complaint was made to the Police Commissioner three days later.

The cab driver has alleged that five people came to him in two cars. They made him get down and behaved indecently. One of them was in police uniform. They took him and the female passenger in their car to a deserted place. They assaulted him and snatched Rs 7,000 from him. When he said that he did not have money to return home, they returned Rs 500 and drove him away.

