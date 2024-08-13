Ghaziabad: Watches worth Rs 3 crore stolen from showroom | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Watches worth Rs 3 crore stolen from showroom

In a shocking robbery incident from Ahinsa Khand-2 of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, thieves have stolen watches worth Rs 3 crore from a showroom. A video of this entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom. At the same time, Indirapuram SHO and the person in charge of Kanwani Chowki, who were negligent in this matter, have been suspended, police said.

The theft of crores of rupees from a watch showroom took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Although, the police have claimed that a group of thieves were involved, only two miscreants were visible in the CCTV footage when they broke the shutter and entered the showroom.

Two policemen were suspended on Monday after masked men stole branded watches worth about Rs 3 crore from a showroom located between two police posts on CISF Road, a police official said. He said in the wake of Saturday night's incident, SHO Indirapuram Jitendra Dixit and Kanawani police post in-charge Lal Chand Kanaujia have been suspended for negligence in duty.

He said that about 8-10 masked miscreants broke into Shyam Sundar Gupta's watch showroom in Noida and looted watches worth about Rs 3 crore. This showroom is located between Shipra and Kanawani police stations. Trans Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil said that within half an hour they filled the entire stock of watches in five bags and fled.