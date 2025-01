Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vehicles collide at Delhi-Meerut Expressway amid dense fog | Video.

Ghaziabad: Due to dense fog on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, over a dozen vehicles collided with each other today (January 29). Several people were injured in a road accident on Wednesday early morning. The injured were sent to the hospital.

The accident occurred in the Bhojpur police station area, on the road going from Meerut to Delhi, before the Hawaai Restaurant.

More details are awaited in this regard.