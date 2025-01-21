Mahakumbh: Gautam Adani visits Prayagraj, to distribute 'Mahaprasad' to 50 lakh people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Kumbh Mela 2025: The spiritual fervour of Mahakumbh 2025 continues to captivate Prayagraj as the city is attracting millions of pilgrims and tourists from across the country and abroad. Among the prominent figures visiting the holy city is Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group and one of India’s leading industrialists, who visited Prayagraj on Tuesday.

As per the information, Adani is set to take a dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam, followed by rituals and prayers. He will also visit the iconic 'Bade Hanuman Mandir' for darshan. In a gesture of devotion and service, Adani will also personally partake in distributing 'Mahaprasad' to over 50 lakh devotees. The Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press, has been organising free meals and offerings for pilgrims throughout the event for millions of people.

During his visit, the Adani Group Chairman is also expected to participate in the ISKCON community meal, contributing directly to the service of the pilgrims. Following his ceremonial offerings, Adani plans to explore the grand Kumbh Mela and its vibrant arrangements.

How many devotees took dip in Sangam so far?

Despite the chilly weather and fog conditions, a large congregation of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday to take a dip in the ongoing Mahakumbh. As per the data of the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 1.597 million devotees took a dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the ninth day of the Mahakumbh. As of January 20, over 88.1 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati. On Tuesday morning, a dense layer of fog engulfed the Prayagraj city with inclement weather conditions in the city.

Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

