Uttar Pradesh: Fake STF officer among three arrested for running govt job scam in Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh: In one instance, the gang allegedly swindled a man named Gajendra Singh from Pahasu by luring him with the promise of a government job in return for ₹15 lakh. After collecting the money, they issued him forged posting documents and vanished, according to police officials.

Bulandshahr:

Bulandshahr Police on Wednesday (July 23) arrested three members of a gang that allegedly cheated people by offering fake government jobs. The accused posed as government officials and used forged documents to lure unsuspecting victims, authorities said.

Accused used fake uniforms and documents

The arrested individuals have been identified as Neeraj (the gang leader), Satish, and Himanshu. According to Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad, the gang used forged appointment letters, fake identity cards, and imitation government advertisements to trap job seekers. To make their scam appear authentic, the trio even donned fake uniforms resembling those of government agencies- complete with caps and belts.

Rs 15 lakh fraud case uncovered

In one of the reported cases, the gang duped a man named Gajendra Singh from Pahasu by promising him a government job in exchange for ₹15 lakh. After receiving the money, the gang handed over fake posting documents and disappeared, the police said.

Major haul of forged documents seized

During the police raid, a significant amount of incriminating material was recovered, including-

20 Aadhaar cards

Multiple identity documents

Forged appointment and posting letters

Photocopies of bank passbooks

12 fake posting orders

Four character certificates

Other fabricated recruitment papers

Mastermind posed as STF inspector

Neeraj, the alleged mastermind of the operation, posed as an officer of the Special Task Force (STF) to win the trust of victims. His impersonation, along with the supporting forged credentials, played a key role in convincing job seekers of the legitimacy of the scam.

Police investigation ongoing

Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify other potential victims and collaborators in the racket. Authorities are urging anyone who may have been defrauded by the group to come forward and file complaints.

Fake embassy busted in Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, a shocking case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a man was found running an illegal "embassy" of a non-existent country named West Arctic. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh. He had allegedly been impersonating a diplomat of multiple fictional and micronation entities.

On July 22, the Noida unit of the STF raided a rented house in KB-45, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, and arrested Harshvardhan Jain. He was operating the self-styled “West Arctic Embassy” from the premises. Harshvardhan falsely claimed to be a consul or ambassador of so-called nations like West Arctica, Seborga, Paulvia, and Lodonia. He even roamed around in vehicles with fake diplomatic number plates to support his bogus claims.