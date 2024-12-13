UP: Eight female MBBS students suspended at state-run medical college in Gorakhpur, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As many as eight female MBBS students have been suspended for three months at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. As per officials, they all were students from the 2023 batch and got suspended over allegations of indiscipline.

The students were accused of engaging in factionalism and forcibly entering a fellow student’s hostel room, where they allegedly assaulted her on Wednesday night. The incident prompted an inquiry by a nine-member disciplinary committee, following which the suspension was imposed, stated Professor Rajesh Mohan, the college principal.

The suspension followed an investigation conducted by a nine-member disciplinary committee. The probe began when the complainant, a student residing in the hostel, alleged that she had been having trouble with her peers for the past several days.

"She claimed she was subjected to social ostracism, which culminated in the forced entry into her room on Wednesday night. A female security guard, along with other students, intervened to control the situation," said the Principal.

The disciplinary committee was led by the principal, along with Dr Naushad Alam, Dr CB Pandey, and Dr Ekta Dwivedi. The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Warden Dr Shagufta Shamil, the principal said.

Similar incident in West Bengal

In a similar incident in West Bengal in September this year, at least forty students from the state-run College of Medicine and JNM Hospital were expelled for six months following allegations of threatening fellow students. The decision was made during a meeting of the Extended College Council, as stated in an official document.

"Based on a large number of prima facie evidence, depositions by individual students and digital evidence, the Extended College Council decided to expel the following students from the hostel, hospital and college campus for a period of six months at least (pending further investigations into to the allegations against them) starting from today (sic)," the minutes of the meeting said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Four students of medical college suspended for ragging in Ahmedabad