Dense fog causes multi-vehicle collision on Delhi-Lucknow highway, several injured | Video

Accident due to dense fog in UP

Dense fog caused a severe collision on Delhi-Lucknow Highway where several vehicles piled up, leaving several injured. The incident occurred on Friday near Bahadurgarh station, Singrauli, in Hapur. As per the reports, several people sustained minor injuries. Cold wave has gripped North India, several parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh experienced dense fog on Friday morning. Visibility was reduced to zero is many areas.

Hapur pile-up video

Multi-vehicle collision took place on the national highway 9 on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident occurred in the morning hours due to dense fog. Watch video below.

Around 5.30am on Friday, the temperature in Delhi dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Driver, conductor killed in collision

A conductor and a driver of UPSRTC bus were killed on Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake amid dense fog. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's contractual bus which operates between Bijethua Dham and Ayodhya, departed with three to four people, including the staff, on board, the police said.

The accident occurred on the Ballia-Lucknow National Highway near Padela when bus driver attempted to overtake a truck moving in the same direction and collided with it due to heavy fog.

Ballia-Lucknow National Highway accident

The conductor, Saurabh Tiwari (28) who was standing near the bus door, fell off the vehicle and got overrun by the truck, he died on spot. The bus driver, Irshad Khan (26) and passengers -- Vinod Kumar (42) and Deepak (46) -- suffered injuries and were admitted to the Kadipur Community Health Centre. Khan was referred to a district hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries

Circle Officer (CO) Kadipur Vinay Gautam said, "The matter has been taken into consideration. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway. The truck has been seized and an FIR will be registered upon receiving a complaint from the family."

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi on Friday. Dense fog engulfed several parts of the Delhi NCR region and the weather department is also predicting rainfall this week for few areas.

