Delhi's Ghazipur residents protest after murder of youth, block Akshardham-Ghaziabad road | VIDEO

Residents of Ghazipur in Delhi staged a protest and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday. They demanded the arrest of those involved in the murder of a young man who was shot dead late Sunday night in East Delhi. The incident took place around 2 am in the Ghazipur area. The victim, identified as Rohit, died on the spot after being shot twice, police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Arms Act and for murder. Two suspects have been detained. Multiple teams are investigating the case. “We received information that a man was injured. When police reached the hospital, we found that he had been shot. Two people have been detained, and further investigation is underway,” said Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District.

The murder triggered strong protests in the area. Locals blocked the main road and raised slogans demanding immediate action. One of the protesters, Virender Singh, alleged that Rohit had opposed illegal activities in the area. “He belonged to the Gujjar community. He lived with his maternal uncle. He had three younger brothers. He spoke out against people running illegal businesses and collecting money by force,” he said. “He was shot because he raised his voice. He died on the spot. His father is no longer around. The family wants justice,” he added.

Another protester, Chaudhary Karam Singh Rawat, blamed the police and local administration for not acting quickly. “The accused should have been arrested by now. The situation is getting worse. We will not call off the protest until action is taken,” he said. Police said the motive behind the murder is still being investigated. The situation in the area remains tense.

(Inputs from Ila Kazmi)