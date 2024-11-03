Cylinder explosion at family event injures 11 in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident on Sunday, eleven people, including women, children, and infants, were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion during a family function in Paniyarepurva village, located within the Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh. The blast occurred around 4:30 pm while family members were preparing food for the gathering, police said.

According to Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar, the explosion injured 11 people, who were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility. Kumar reported that the condition of all injured individuals is stable, though medical teams continue to monitor their recovery.

(More details will be added)