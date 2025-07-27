Constable’s wife dies by suicide, posts video on alleged harassment by in-laws before taking life The woman, identified as Saumya Kashyap, shared the video on her Instagram handle, narrating that her in-laws including her brother-in-law, and her husband, Anurag Singh, want to get rid of her so that her husband can marry another woman.

Lucknow:

In a shocking incident, the wife of a police constable allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by her in-laws. The police have recovered a video of the woman before she took the extreme step, in which she can be heard talking about the harassment she was facing.

The woman, identified as Saumya Kashyap, shared the video on her Instagram handle, narrating that her in-laws including her brother-in-law, and her husband, Anurag Singh, want to get rid of her so that her husband can marry another woman. Saumya was married to Singh for just four months.

Emotional Instagram video surfaces

In the video, Saumya is seen crying and recounting the torment she faced at the hands of her in-laws. She accused her husband of physically abusing her and alleged that her brother-in-law had threatened to kill her. She also claimed that a lawyer had advised her husband to kill her, promising he would protect him legally.

“The lawyer asked my husband to kill me. He said he would save my husband,” Saumya said in the video. The video has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Allegations of Dowry harassment

In the same video, Saumya accused her in-laws of harassing her over dowry demands and said she had reached a breaking point. Police confirmed that she died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home.

Police said, “On Sunday, it was learnt through an Instagram video that Saumya Kashyap committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house. Saumya is the wife of constable Anurag Singh, who is currently posted in Eagle Mobile at Bakshi Ka Talab station.”

Police Investigation Underway

North Lucknow police officer Jitendra Dubey said senior officers, including the station in-charge, visited the scene and conducted a forensic investigation. Saumya’s body has been taken into custody, and her family, who live in Mainpuri, were informed immediately. They are reported to have left for Lucknow upon receiving the news.

Police added that action will be taken upon receipt of a formal complaint from the deceased’s family. “A case will be registered and necessary action will be taken,” the police said in a statement.