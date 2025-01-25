CM Yogi to Rajat Sharma: Muslim leaders should hand over Varanasi, Mathura, Sambhal disputed sites to Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj, UP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to Muslim leaders to "show largeheartedness and hand over the disputed sites in Varanasi, Mathura, and Sambhal to the Hindu community."

At the 'Pranaam India' special show at the Mahakumbh Mela site in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath was asked why he did not accept the offer of Muslim leaders who wanted to give their Waqf land for holding the Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister replied, "We are already organising the Mahakumbh. We do not need their largeheartedness (dariyadili) in Prayagraj. Muslim leaders should show their largeheartedness in handing over the disputed sites in Varanasi, Mathura, and Sambhal to the Hindus".

The Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, said to have been built after demolishing the Shri Hari Vishnu temple, are contentious issues presently before different law courts.

On ASI survey of the mosque in Sambhal

Asked why the ASI survey of the mosque in Sambhal was done in a hurry, Yogi replied, "Shubh kaarya mein deri nahin honi chahiye (There should be no delay while doing an auspicious work). During excavations, old wells and forts have been found. Apart from Hindu puranas (scriptures), even the Ain-i-Akbari written by Mughal emperor Akbar's court chronicler Abul Fazal mentions there was a Hari Mandal temple in Sambhal, which was a Vishnu temple."

Yogi said, "This temple was demolished by invader Babar's commander. Muslim leaders may not accept our Puranas, but they should accept Ain-i-Akbari. Even Muslims whose forefathers in Sambhal were converted to Islam during that period have kept records of their gotras, and they want that the temple should be rebuilt. The problem is with those leaders who consider Muslims as their vote banks. They are worried."

The UP CM said, "It is said in our scriptures, Yato Dharmah Tatoh Jayah (Dharma shall prevail). It will be better if democratic values prevail, and the Sanatan Dharma people will get justice through the constitutional system."

On the water quality of Ganga at the Sangam

On the water quality of Ganga at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Yogi claimed that the BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) level at Sangam was less than five, while BOD ranging from 15 to 25 is considered acceptable for bathing and drinking. "The credit goes to Prime Minister Modi's Namami Gange project, which has made the Ganga water drinkable," he added.

On Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the number of pilgrims at Mahakumbh was being exaggerated, Yogi replied, "Pratkshyam Kim Pramanam? (Where is the need for evidence if you see it with your own eyes?). We used Artificial Intelligence and the latest technology to measure the correct number without any outside interference. On the first two days, 1.25 to 1.5 crore people came to Mahakumbh, and at present, 30-40 lakh pilgrims are taking a holy dip on a daily basis."

On the opposition's charge that more than Rs 7,500 crore was spent on the Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister replied: "Tourism fuels economic growth. To handle the huge influx of pilgrims, we had to make arrangements for roads, a railway station, an airport, tents, and all other facilities. Nearly 20 lakh people are taking a holy dip at the ghats daily. By spending Rs 7,500 crore, we expect a huge boost of Rs 2 lakh crore to the economy of Uttar Pradesh."

Yogi compared the present MahaKumbh with the Kumbh Mela organised in 2013 by Samajwadi Party minister Azam Khan. "At that time, 41 people lost their lives; the Prime Minister of Mauritius was so much disgusted on seeing the filth in Ganga water that he prayed with folded hands from a distance, refused to take a holy dip, and left. The Samajwadi Party should keep its 'success story' in its home."

On whether entry of Muslims has been banned in Mahakumbh, Yogi replied, "Nobody who comes to Mahakumbh is ever asked about his caste or community. Anybody can come. But if anybody tries to disrespect Indian faith, then we will apply the 'jaise ko taisa' (tit-for-tat) approach".

On allegations that Yogi was supporting Manu Smriti (Code of Manu), the Chief Minister replied: "From North to South and East to West, Bharat is one. The dress, language, food habits, and lifestyles may vary. Sanatan Dharma Surakshit Hai, Toh Bharat Surakshit Hai. Bharat Surakshit Hai, Toh Sanatan Dharma Surakshit Hai (If Sanatan Dharma is safe, India is safe. If India is safe, Sanatan Dharma is safe)."