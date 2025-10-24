CM Yogi Adityanath orders overhaul of UP drug regulation system to ensure medicine quality Yogi directed the creation of new District Drug Control Officer posts and ordered that the number of Drug Inspectors be doubled.

Prayagraj:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a comprehensive strengthening of Uttar Pradesh’s drug regulation system to ensure the quality and safety of medicines across the state. Emphasizing that public health depends on the reliability of medicines, the CM ordered the creation of new posts titled District Drug Control Officer in every district to enhance local supervision and accountability.

Number of drug inspectors to be doubled

Highlighting the need for transparency in recruitment, CM Yogi announced that the number of Drug Inspectors will be doubled to meet national standards. To make the selection process more impartial and merit-based, recruitments will now be conducted through written examinations instead of interviews.

District-level monitoring and timely inspections

During a high-level review meeting of the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper deployment of inspectors in every district. He stressed the importance of effective supervision and a time-bound inspection mechanism to strengthen the system at the grassroots level.

Reorganisation of drug control cadre

The Chief Minister also approved proposals to restructure the drug control cadre, including an increase in the number of Deputy Commissioners (Drugs) and amendments in eligibility criteria for promotions to the post of Joint Commissioner (Drugs).

Clear qualifications and fixed tenure for the drug controller post

CM Yogi further directed that clear qualifications and standards be defined for the post of Drug Controller, along with a fixed tenure to ensure leadership stability and accountability at the top level of the department.

Addressing shortages and aligning with national standards

Currently, only 109 Drug Inspectors are working in the state, which is below the national benchmark. The Chief Minister stressed that bringing the inspection system in line with national standards is crucial for protecting public health and ensuring the credibility of medicines supplied in the market.

CM's vision: Strong oversight and public health safety

CM Adityanath reiterated his government’s commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and accountable drug regulatory mechanism. He said that strengthening the inspection system will not only enhance the quality of medicines but also reinforce public trust in the healthcare system of Uttar Pradesh.