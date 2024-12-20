CM Yogi Adityanath calls for respecting Sanatan Dharma, criticises injustices against Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi Adityanath

In a powerful statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of respecting and honouring Sanatan Dharma to preserve global civilisation. Speaking at an event in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said that India's sages spoke about ancient wisdom, describing "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"—one family of the whole world. He also said that this religion has always been compassionate toward other religions and communities by providing them a haven, especially in a crisis.

Yogi Adityanath raised the question of why such respect has not been paid to Hindus living in various parts of the globe. The Minister, reverting to the past restraints on Hindus, especially those in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, when they were targeted and destroyed, referred to the temples and religious places. The Chief Minister pointed out that temples of Hindus like those in Kashi, Ayodhya, Sambhal, and Bhojpur were attacked and desecrated repeatedly in history.

A tearjerker from Yogi Adityanath also referred to the children of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He narrated an incident on the family member of Aurangzeb, who was, according to him, found driving a rickshaw near Kolkata. The Chief Minister said that the family of Aurangzeb wouldn't have passed into misfortune in the later generations had Aurangzeb and his family not harmed Hinduism and its places of worship.

His statement sparked a wider debate on religious tolerance and the treatment of religious minorities throughout history. These comments indicate the continuing debates happening in India regarding religious identity, cultural heritage, and historical narrative, with CM Yogi reiterating the importance of upholding Sanatan Dharma to promote peace and unity across the globe.