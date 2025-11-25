Chinese national arrested in UP's Bahraich for illegally entering India, videographing border areas The arrested Chinese citizen has travelled to Pakistan, and Pakistani, Chinese, and Nepalese currencies were recovered from him.

A 49-year-old Chinese national was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday at the Rupaidiha checkpost along the India–Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district after he allegedly entered India illegally and was found videographing sensitive border areas, officials said.

Chinese citizen travelled to Pakistan

The man, identified as Liu Qunjing, a resident of China's Hunan province, was found has travelled to Pakistan, and Pakistani, Chinese, and Nepalese currencies were recovered from him.

Ganga Singh Udavat, the commandant of the 42nd battalion of the SSB, told news agency PTI that the officer who arrested the Chinese national informed him that after entering India from Nepal, he was allegedly videographing a sensitive border area.

Videos of several sensitive locations found in his phone

The officials said that the Chinese man allegedly lacked valid documents to enter India. Security teams also recovered three mobile phones, one of which contained videos of several sensitive locations inside Indian territory.

A map of Nepal was also seized from him. Everything on the map was written in English, but Qunjing indicated through gestures that he knew neither Hindi nor English.

The SSB, the police, and other security agencies interrogated Qunjing with the help of an interpreter. The commandant said that the interrogation revealed that the Chinese national had also visited Pakistan. However, he had a visa for that country.

Officials said he is being treated as a suspect due to his illegal entry, videography of sensitive sites, his Pakistan travel history, and his claimed lack of English knowledge despite carrying an English-labeled map.

The apprehended Chinese national has been handed over to the police. The police have registered a case under the sections of the Foreigners Act at the Rupaidiha police station and arrested him.

Initial investigations by security agencies revealed that he entered Nepal on November 15 from China on a Nepali tourist visa. After arriving in Nepalgunj (a city in Nepal) on November 22, he illegally entered India through the Rupaidiha border on November 24.

