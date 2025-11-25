Ethiopia volcanic eruption: Hayli Gubbi volcano ash plume reaches Delhi; flight operations affected Ethiopia volcanic eruption: A volcano called Hayli Gubbi erupted in a remote region of Ethiopia. Enormous plumes of ash were blasted high into the atmosphere, rising 10 to 15 kilometers above the Danakil Desert—an area with almost no inhabitants.

New Delhi:

A massive cloud of volcanic ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, has travelled thousands of kilometres to India, reaching altitudes between 25,000 and 45,000 feet and affecting Delhi, Rajasthan, and several parts of North India. The plume, travelling at nearly 100–120 km/hour at altitudes above 10 km, contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

Flights cancelled, skies darkened

The ash has darkened the skies and forced airlines to divert or cancel several flights. The AQI in many parts of Delhi has spiked above 400, with a layer of toxic smog settling over the city. Visibility dropped noticeably around Anand Vihar, AIIMS and Safdarjung.

IndiaMetSky Weather had earlier warned that the ash plume could make the sky appear unusually dark and hazy, and that it might disrupt air traffic, leading to delays and longer travel times.

Because of the volcanic ash, multiple flights operated by Akasa Air, IndiGo, Air India and several international carriers had to be diverted, while some were cancelled altogether due to the hazardous conditions at higher altitudes.

"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline also said its teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.

In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority."

"Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations," it said.

In a post on X late on Monday, Air India said, "Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time."

DGCA issues advisory to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory instructing airlines to avoid ash-laden regions, reroute aircraft, and conduct thorough engine inspections. Volcanic ash poses severe risks to aircraft, including engine failure, abrasion of cockpit windows, and interference with navigation systems.

Also, airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour. The DGCA noted that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways and aprons.

Depending on the contamination, the operations may be restricted and cleaning procedures have to be completed before resuming movements, it added.

Operators have been asked to continuously monitor the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data, among other things.

Scientists, however, clarified that while the ash plume is affecting aviation at cruising altitudes, it is unlikely to cause significant deterioration of surface-level air quality. Flights operating in the upper atmosphere will remain vulnerable until the ash disperses.

Also Read: Ethiopia volcanic eruption: DGCA issues advisory as ash from Hayli Gubbin disrupts flight operations

Also Read: Indigo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to volcanic activity in Ethiopia