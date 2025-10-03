Bareilly on high alert: Internet suspended, drones deployed ahead of 'Jumma Namaaz' | Details Bareilly on high alert: Shops reopened with caution in several Bareilly markets, including Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, and Sarafa, but the usual crowds were missing as residents remained wary of fresh disturbances.

Bareilly:

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, have declared a high alert and taken extraordinary security measures in light of ongoing Dussehra celebrations and recent communal unrest. Internet services have been suspended, heavy police deployment has been carried out, and religious leaders have appealed for peace after violent clashes in the city last week.

Internet services shut down for 48 hours

The state home department announced that all mobile internet, SMS, broadband, and data services in Bareilly district would remain suspended from 3:00 pm on October 2 (Thursday) to 3:00 pm on October 4 (Saturday).

Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal said the decision was taken under Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules, 2017, citing fears that social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube could be misused to spread rumours or incite violence during the festivals.

Massive security deployment

The administration has stepped up security across Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun.

Police, PAC, and RAF units are patrolling sensitive areas.

Drones are being used to monitor crowds and activities around Ramleela grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan venues.

The city has been divided into four super zones and eight security zones, supported by four IPS officers deployed from other districts.

District Magistrate Avinash Singh and SSP Anurag Arya have been on continuous patrols, holding meetings with residents and urging calm.

Religious leaders appeal for peace

In an important gesture, clerics from Dargah Ala Hazrat announced the cancellation of planned religious processions to avoid escalation. Spokesperson Nasir Qureshi confirmed that the Gyarvi Sharif procession scheduled for October 4 was cancelled, urging devotees to offer prayers peacefully at home.

Mufti Ahsan Miyan, Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, urged worshippers not to heed rumours and said, “Peace must be preserved at all costs.”

He also announced that the annual Julus-e-Gausia, a yearly 'Urs' procession, would not be held amid tensions. Instead, a limited programme with prayers and langar distribution will take place at Sailani Raza Chowk.

Recent clashes and arrests

The heightened alert stems from violence on September 26, when nearly 2,000 people clashed with police in Bareilly’s Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The unrest erupted following the cancellation of a protest over the controversial “I Love Muhammad” posters. Stone-pelting and chaos were reported, leaving several injured.

Since then, police have lodged 10 FIRs and arrested 81 people, including Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) leader Nafees Khan, his son Farman Khan, and cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan with his aides.

What is the situation on the ground?

Markets reopened cautiously in parts of Bareilly, including Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, and Sarafa, though footfall remained low amid fears of renewed unrest. Shopkeepers kept shutters half open, ready to close quickly if tensions flared.

DIG Bareilly AK Sahni assured that the situation was under control. “Ten PAC companies, CRPF units, and local police are on duty. The city is under constant foot patrol and route marches,” he said.

Despite restrictions, residents were seen cooperating with officials and responding positively to appeals from both government authorities and clerics to maintain harmony during the festive period.