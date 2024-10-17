Bahraich encounter: Akhilesh Yadav says UP govt doing encounters to cover up 'failure'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Minutes after two accused were injured by an encounter by the police in the Bahraich incident, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the incident was an administrative failure and the UP government is doing encounters to cover up their failure. He went on to say that if encounters had been improving the law and order of the state, then UP would have been way ahead of most states.

He also stated that if the state government cannot handle such a small event, how can one expect them to safeguard law and order in the state.

"This incident was an administrative failure. The government is doing encounters to cover up their failure... If encounters had been improving the law and order of the state, UP would have been way ahead of most states... If permission had been taken for the procession, why wasn't it carried out peacefully? If they cannot handle such a small event, how can one expect them to safeguard law and order in the state... What happened was unfortunate and such incidents should not happen. We will stand with the families of the victims and ensure they get justice... The government is working on the policy of divide and rule. This incident has not just happened, it was planned," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, two perime accused of the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talim were shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh Police while trying to flee to Nepal, the police said on Thursday.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh said that five accused in the matter have also been arrested.

"A total of five people who are the main accused in the case have been arrested. A short exchange of fire took place in which two people were injured. The injured are Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib. There is no death and the injured have been taken to the hospital," Amitabh Yash said.

ADGP (Law and Order), STF Uttar Pradesh said that two people were injured in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla said that "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib."

Ramgopal Mishra was killed while several others were injured after a clash erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Earlier, Bahraich Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma said that Ramgopal Mishra, who was killed in a clash that erupted between two communities during the Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich, died due to "excessive bleeding", officials said.

The CMO said, "The information that we have - that man died of excessive bleeding due to 25-30 pellets injuries. There are some injury marks above his left eye and on the toes. Some part of the nails of both the feet is also missing."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that providing justice to the family of the victim of the Bahraich violence is the government's top priority, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost. He said this after meeting with family members of the deceased of the Bahraich incident in Lucknow.

The family has been provided Rs 10 lakh, a house under the PM Awas Yojana, and an Antyodaya card. On October 16, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government also initiated action against police officials.