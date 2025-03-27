Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Meerut murder case: 'Thank God I am not married' Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Meerut murder case said in the present society, the declining family system, the advent of Western culture and married men or women engaged in affairs are destroying families.

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Thursday termed the Meerut murder case as "unfortunate," and said that every Indian must take Shri Ramcharitmanas as a basis to build a cultured family. While responding to the media's questions on the grisly murder case, he said right now, blue drum is famous in India and many husbands are in shock. He said this reference to the plastic drum that was used to bury Meerut victim Saurabh Rajput's body parts in cement. "Thank God, I am not married," he said with a laugh.

"The Meerut case is unfortunate. In the present society, the declining family system, the advent of Western culture and married men or women engaged in affairs are destroying families... This is a lack of values. If anyone's son or daughter is doing such acts, it means there is a lack of upbringing. Therefore, to build a cultured family, it is necessary for every Indian to take Shri Ramcharitmanas as a basis," Shastri told reporters.

Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Antriksh Jain, Rajput's body was found with multiple stab wounds, including three on the left side, and cut marks on the neck and wrist. The most disturbing aspect is that both the wrist and neck were severed from the body.

"In the postmortem report, the reason was stated as haemorrhage shock and that the left side was stabbed three times with a knife, there were cut marks on the neck and wrist and both the wrist and the neck were separated from the body...," said Jain.

The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case.

The police are now waiting for evidence from Himachal Pradesh to reconstruct the crime scene and take remand of the accused.

It was found in the investigation that both of the accused were drug addicts."It was found that they were drug addicts...There were withdrawal symptoms, they couldn't have been accused of drugs in jail. They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told ANI.

Jail Superintendent Sharma said that both were lodged in separate barracks and there was no contact between them inside the jail.