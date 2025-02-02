Ayodhya: SP MP Awadhesh Prasad breaks down while speaking on rape-murder case, says will resign if... | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SP MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad breaks down during a press conference

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad broke down during a press conference in Ayodhya on Sunday. He could not control his tears while speaking about a rape and murder case. Prasad started crying bitterly, recalling his meeting with the victim's family members.

The MP met the family of the victim yesterday. He assured them of justice. A Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Ayodhya.

Prasad said, if the victim does not get justice, he would resign from the Lok Sabha. People were stunned to see the MP suddenly crying like this in a crowded press conference. Former minister Tej Narayan Pandey Pawan and SP district president Parasnath Yadav, who was sitting in the press, consoled him and repeatedly tried to calm him down.

Body of Dalit woman found in Ayodhya

The body of a girl missing since Friday evening was found naked in the city. The girl's blood-soaked clothes were also found near the body. There is a suspicion of murder after rape. An unclothed body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman was found in a desolate canal near her village in Ayodhya, with her family alleging murder.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody and started investigation. Also, the police took a man into custody and were interrogating him.

The family members claimed that her eyes were missing and that the body bore deep wounds and fractures.

According to the family, the woman had been missing since Thursday night. They launched a search and her brother-in-law found her body in a small canal, 500 metres away from the village for on Saturday morning, police said.

Her limbs were tied with ropes, and her body had multiple deep cuts, they claimed.

Villagers who draped and transported the body noticed a fractured leg, while her elder sister and two women collapsed upon witnessing the horrific condition of the body.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said that after receiving a complaint on Friday, police registered a missing report.

Now that the body has been recovered, a post-mortem report will determine further action, he said, adding once we receive the post-mortem findings, we will proceed accordingly.

The woman's family has accused police of inaction, alleging that officers did not actively search for her despite the missing report.

A large crowd gathered at the scene after the body was found, demanding swift justice. Police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify those responsible.