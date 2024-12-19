UP: ASI team to visit Sambhal tomorrow, likely to conduct carbon dating of 46-year-old temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees offer prayers at Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple in Sambhal which reopened on December 13 after being shut for 46 years.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team is set to visit violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The team reached Moradabad on Thursday. According to sources, the team may commence carbon dating at an ancient Shiva temple following Friday prayers. The visit is part of an ongoing investigation, with the ASI team set to conduct scientific tests to determine the historical timeline of the site. Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.

The development comes after the Sambhal district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating of the Bhasma Shankar temple, including a well there, days after the reopening of the temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said that all roads leading to the temple have been covered with CCTV cameras and a control room is also being set up there.

Yogi Adityanath on opening of temple

The Bhasma Shankar temple was reopened on Friday after authorities said that they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. Referring to the reopening of the temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said it did not appear overnight and represents "our enduring heritage and the truth of our history".

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area which is just over a kilometre away from the Jama Masjid where violence had taken place on November 24 during a protest against a court-ordered survey of a mosque. The temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978 after the communal riots led to the displacement of the local Hindu community, locals claimed. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities plan to reopen.

Violence in Sambhal

It should be mentioned here that violence had taken place in Sambhal on November 24 over surveying of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence. An imam of another mosque in Sambhal was also fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume, officials said. The incident took place in the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, according to administration officials.

