Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Sambhal excavations, says ‘they will end up digging up their own govt’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday speaking on the ongoing excavation work in Sambhal, took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that one day they will “end up digging their own government”. His comments come as a stepwell was unearthed in Sambhal following the discovery of locked temples in the Uttar Pradesh’s district.

"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," Akhilesh said.

‘Baoli’ discovered in Sambhal

Earlier, on Sunday, an excavation team from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district. The discovery of the ‘baoli’ (stepwell) spreading over an area of 400 square metres was confirmed by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya.

The stepwell reportedly featured four chambers, including floors made of marble and bricks. “The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks.” Pensiya had said.

The discovery of the Baoli came days after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years. "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it,” Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation informed.

