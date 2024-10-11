Akhilesh Yadav criticises Yogi government for blocking entrance to Jayaprakash Narayan Centre in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @YADAVAKHILESH SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Political drama continues to unfold in Lucknow ahead of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's visit to the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre today. After the SP chief reached the Centre late Thursday night (October 10) and criticized the Yogi government for blocking its main gate with tin sheets, apparently to prevent his entry, tensions have escalated. Yadav is set to pay tribute to Emergency crusader Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary today. However, a strict police presence was also seen outside latter's residence in Lucknow.

It is worth noting that a similar controversy erupted last year too during Yadav's visit to the Centre. He had to climb over the gate of JPNIC in Gomti Nagar to garland a statue of Jayaprakash Narayan on the premises.

SP chief slams state over barricading main gate of the centre

The present controversy erupted after Akhilesh Yadav visited the Centre on Thursday, ahead of his scheduled visit today. He criticized the Yogi government for deliberately placing tin sheets in front of the main gate to prevent his entry.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The government wants to hide something by building this tin boundary. Why are they not letting us honor a great leader? This is not the first time. Every year on Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti, SP workers and leaders gather to pay their respects to him. Why does the government want to hide? This is not under construction; this will be sold."

When asked about the government's actions and his plans for today's visit, Yadav replied, "We will decide on the program tomorrow. How long will they keep it barricaded behind tin sheets?"

Earlier, Yadav had taken to X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video showing the tin sheets placed in front of the JPNIC entrance. Upon reaching the site, he asked a painter to write "Samajwadi Party Zindabad" on the tin sheets.

In a follow-up tweet, he criticized BJP's rule as an "ostentatious Amritkal of freedom" and referred to the closure as a symbol of the party's "closed thinking."

"This is the ostentatious Amritkal of freedom under BJP rule. A wall was raised so that people could not pay tribute. The path that BJP has closed is a symbol of their closed thinking," he said.

"BJP holds ill-will and animosity toward every freedom fighter like Jayaprakash Narayan Ji, who took part in the freedom struggle. It is the guilt within BJP members, who did not participate in the freedom struggle, that prevents them from honoring revolutionaries, even on their birth anniversaries," he added.

Why did Lucknow Development Authority refuse permission to Yadav?

Citing security concerns, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) refused permission for Yadav's visit. On Friday, the LDA elaborated that JPNIC is a construction site, with scattered materials and possible insect infestations due to rain. "JPNIC is a construction site where construction materials are spread haphazardly, and there is a possibility of insects due to the rain," the LDA stated.

"Akhilesh Yadav has Z-plus category security, making it unsafe and inappropriate for him to visit JPNIC and garland the statue due to security reasons," it added.

About JPNIC

The JPNIC was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. However, construction was halted after the BJP came to power in 2017. The complex includes the Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre, a museum, among other structures.