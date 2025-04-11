Adult parents entitled to live together even if not married: Allahabad HC The child’s parents alleged that the police were unwilling to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and were subjecting them to humiliation when they attempted to lodge the complaint.

The Allahabad High Court has asked the police to look into the security requirements of an interfaith couple facing threats, observing that unmarried parents who have attained majority can live together. During the proceedings of a writ petition, a bench comprising Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Vipin Chandra Dixit said, "Father and mother of the child are of different religions and have been living together since 2018".

"The child is presently one year and four months old. The parents of the child are apprehensive of certain threats from the former in-laws of the biological mother. In our view, under the Constitutional scheme the parents, who are major, are entitled to live together, even if they have not undergone marriage," the court said in its recent order.

Following the death of her husband, the child’s biological mother began living with the biological father. However, she began receiving threats from her former in-laws.

The child’s parents alleged that the police were unwilling to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and were subjecting them to humiliation when they attempted to lodge the complaint.

In response, the court directed the Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, to ensure that the FIR is registered at Chandausi Police Station if the parents approach with the complaint.

The court also instructed the SP to assess whether security needs to be provided to the child and her parents, as per legal provisions.

The writ petition was filed by the child through her biological parents under Article 226 of the Constitution, which empowers High Courts to issue writs.

(With PTI inputs)