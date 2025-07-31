A for Akhilesh, D for Dimple: What students are taught at Samajwadi Party's 'PDA Pathshaala' in Saharanpur Students learn English at 'PDA Pathshaala' with a political twist, as they are taught "A for Akhilesh Yadav", "B for Babasaheb Ambedkar", "C for Chaudhary Charan Singh", "D for Dimple Yadav", and so on.

Lucknow:

Following suggestions from party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a Samajwadi Party leader has started a 'PDA Pathshaala' (community school) in Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. So far, more than 60 students have enrolled in the school, which was started by Samajwadi Party leader Alam Gada.

In a statement, Gada called the 'PDA Pathshaala' a movement, as he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly shutting down schools in the state. "Akhilesh Yadav has directed us to open a 'PDA Pathshaala' in places where schools have been shut down," he was quoted as saying.

What are the students taught at 'PDA Pathshaala'?

As per media reports, students are given basic education at the 'PDA Pathshaala'. However, the students learn English at 'PDA Pathshaala' with a political twist, as they are taught "A for Akhilesh Yadav", "B for Babasaheb Ambedkar", "C for Chaudhary Charan Singh", "D for Dimple Yadav", and so on, instead of the regular "A for apple" and "B for ball".

Akhilesh attacks UP govt over school 'pairing' issue

Last week, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh over its "school pairing" policy. In a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister called the policy a way to deny education to the marginalised section.

He also warned that his party will open 'PDA Pathshalas' in every village and city where schools are paired. He also alleged that the BJP is weakening the education system in the state in a bid to expand its political infrastructure.

"If the BJP bulldozes its will against the High Court's order and merges schools, we will open PDA Pathshalas in every village where children's right to education is being snatched," Akhilesh said. "The BJP is shutting schools and opening party offices. BJP must go for education to come."

What is Akhilesh Yadav's PDA?

The PDA stands for 'pichda' (backward), Dalit and 'alpsankhyak' (minority). Akhilesh had coined the acronym before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and credited the PDA for the party's success in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections. The party now plans to use the same formula to overthrown the BJP government from power in the 2027 assembly elections in the state.