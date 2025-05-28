10 encounters in 24 hours across 8 cities in Uttar Pradesh: Know all about Operation Langda Operation Langda: Police started Operation Langda against criminals in Uttar Pradesh with focus on zero tolerance towards crime in the state. Many big criminals were being caught during these encounters.

Lucknow:

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police took strong action against criminals in the state. In the last 24 hours, police have conducted 10 encounters across 8 cities in the state. These police encounters have created an atmosphere of fear among the habitual offenders and criminals.

What happened in last 24 hours?

Police started Operation Langda against criminals in Uttar Pradesh with focus on zero tolerance towards crime in the state. UP Police conducted 10 encounters in 8 cities in the state in the last 24 hours.

Many big criminals were being caught in these encounters. All these are such criminals, whom police were looking for a long time and they were on the most-wanted list.

In Lucknow, police arrested one rape accused after an encounter, while in Ghaziabad, the accused of killing a constable was arrested.

In another encounter, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 25000 was arrested in Shamli. In Jhansi too, an encounter took place between the police and criminals. In Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Agra, Jalaun, Ballia and Unnao too, the police have arrested many criminals during these encounters.

Check list of encounters in 24 hours:

Lucknow: Police encountered rape accused

Ghaziabad: Murder accused shot in the leg during encounter

Shamli: Police encounter with cow smuggler

Jhansi: Criminal injured in encounter

Bulandshahr: Encounter with rape accused

Baghpat: Robbery accused arrested by police in encounter

Ballia: Escaped criminal shot during encounter

Agra: Encounter with theft accused

Jalaun: Encounter with robbery accused

Unnao: Encounter with a history-sheeter

What is Operation Langda?

Operation Langda is a campaign being run by Uttar Pradesh police against criminals. This measure is being taken to control crime in the state.

If the criminals try to escape or retaliate, the police often shoots them in the legs and paralyse them so that they are unable to commit crimes in the future. This strategy is informally called ‘Operation Langda’ because its focus is on physically incapacitating the criminals so that they remain afraid of the police.

Due to this operation, many history sheeters have given up crime and started living a normal life. This strategy is being considered effective in controlling crime, but its working style and morality have also been discussed.