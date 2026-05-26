This New York techie earns Rs 5.72 lakh per month by just walking dogs as side business

New York:

Apart from your regular earning, you can still make big money if you turn your passion into lucrative business. A techie has transformed his passion for pets into a lucrative luxury side business in New York City. Coby Goodhart, 28, launched Goodhart Dog Co. in 2025, just two years after moving to the city. While pursuing his full-time engineering career, Goodhart now generates over $6,000 (Rs 5.72 lakh) a month providing premium pet care, pushing his annual side-hustle revenue well into six figures.

While talking to People, Goodhart said he runs his premium dog-walking and pet-care service across Lower Manhattan, with the schedule built around his primary job. He stated that Goodhart Dog Co. is something he has built completely around that schedule and added that he does walks in the mornings, on his lunch breaks, evenings and weekends.

Goodhart squeezes his morning walks before his engineering job

Talking about his daily schedule, Goodhart said he starts his day early, squeezing in morning walks before his engineering job. Then, he keeps up the momentum during his lunch break, while a dedicated walker handles the midday shift. Together, they walk between 10 and 20 dogs every single day.

Elaborating about his growing client base, Goodhart stated that it has mostly been word of mouth, in addition to social media. Goodhart further added that people in New York are busy and under high stress most of the time and they need someone who takes great care of their dogs.