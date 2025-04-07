Smarter than human! This rat becomes first rodent to uncover over 100 landmines Ronin named Rat has achieved a remarkable world record by detecting over 100 landmines. Read more about it here.

A rat named Ronin becomes the first rodent to uncover more than 100 mines and other deadly remnants of war. Since 2021, Ronin has uncovered 109 landmines and 15 unexploded ordnance items, according to the charity Apopo, which trains these animals. His exceptional accomplishments have earned him a Guinness World Records title. He is currently working in Preah Vihear Province in Cambodia, one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Ronin's achievement was announced on April 4, 2025, a date that marks two significant observances: World Rat Day and the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. He set a record for his work done between August 2021 and February 2025. He is one of those specially trained rodents active in locating landmines for demining efforts.

"Ronin's success likely stems from his sharp focus, strong work ethic, and love for problem-solving. His intelligence and natural curiosity keep him engaged. Finding landmines feels like a fun game to him, and no two days are the same," said APOPO spokesperson Lily Shalom.

“Ronin’s achievements demonstrate the incredible potential of positive reinforcement training. He’s not just an asset; he’s a valued partner and colleague,” remarked Phanny, Ronin’s handler.



Five-year-old surprising with his exceptional skills

At just five years old, Ronin works with a handler in the field, who describes him as "hardworking, friendly, and relaxed. " He was born and raised in Morogoro, Tanzania, at APOPO’s Training Center located at Sokoine University of Agriculture. From a young age, he was introduced to clicker training, learning to associate the sound of a click with a tasty treat like bananas or peanuts. This reward-based system motivates Ronin to accurately identify the scent of explosives. His training also involves working systematically within a grid pattern attached to a line, scratching at the ground to indicate landmines.