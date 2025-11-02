Shashi Tharoor's playful birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan, questions 'Is he really 60?' Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan a happy 60th birthday with a witty message on social media.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor joined the chorus of fans celebrating Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a clever post on X (formerly Twitter). In his trademark style, Tharoor joked about the actor’s youthful looks, saying there was “no visual evidence” that SRK had turned 60.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. I have to admit, I’m finding this ‘60’ number deeply suspicious,” Tharoor wrote.

“A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this '60' claim & concluded: ‘In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed."

‘The curious case of SRK’

Continuing his humorous take, Tharoor quipped that the Bollywood icon might actually be living out a real version of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, ageing backward instead of forward. He pointed out SRK’s boundless energy, stylish hair, and ageless appearance as “proof.” “I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.'

He's aging in reverse. Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.”

Looking ahead to ‘teenage roles’

Tharoor ended his message with another playful prediction, saying that by the time SRK turns 70, he might be auditioning for teenage roles. “I predict by the time he hits his '70th' birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come.”

On the professional front, he was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and is now gearing up for King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla.