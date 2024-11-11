Man brandishes rifle in busy Kanpur market, internet dubs him 'Real Dabangg' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X A man seen with a rifle on Kanpur road

A video from Kanpur is viral on social media platform X in which a man is seen brandishing his long-barrel pistol on a busy street in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The viral video triggered a huge outrage on social media. Several X users demanded prompt action against the person, while a few saw fun material in the video.

One X user, Purvang Prajapati(@iampurvang5), wrote "That other guy when he see the guy with rifle: are bhai me to majak kar rha tha aap to serious ho gaye (I was jocking, you got it wrong)."

The 48-second-long video looks like a gangster-based film scene. The video shows a man threatening other commuters with what appears to be a long-barrel pistol or rifle.

What has happened in Kanpur market?

The viral video shows an angry man in a black suit pushing another man who was standing at the flower shop, asking him to move his red car which was parked on the road blocking traffic movement. The driver was reportedly buying flowers. Seeing this, another man in a yellow kurta came out from the red car carrying a rifle in his hand.

People were baffled seeing a man with such a fatal gun middle of a busy road. Some shot the incident which later went viral on social media.

A X user ‘gharkekalesh’ shared the video with captioned, “Normal Kanpur Road-Rage Kalesh (There were four people sitting in the car. The driver stopped in the middle of the road and went to buy flowers. People around were asking him to move. Then, the real ‘Dabangg’ guy got out of the car with a rifle to take matters into his own hands).”

