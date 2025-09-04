Gurugram rains: Unable to book Ola, Uber, corporate employees hire Porter truck to return home | Watch Gurugram rains: The heavy rains also led to a shortage of Ola, Uber and Rapido cabs in Gurugram, where people on Tuesday were seen renting a Porter truck to return to their homes. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Gurugram:

The last few days have been tough for the entire Delhi-NCR after heavy rainfall lashed the region, bringing life to a standstill. The situation has been particularly tough for Gurugram, where people on Monday (September 1) found themselves stuck in a 20-km traffic jam after the incessant rains blocked many roads and caused waterlogging in parts of the city.

The heavy rains also led to a shortage of Ola, Uber and Rapido cabs in Gurugram, where people on Tuesday were seen renting a Porter truck to return to their homes. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which a bunch of corporate employees hired a Porter truck to return to their homes after failing to book Ola, Uber, and Rapido because of high fares or unavailability of cabs.

Take a look at the video here:

How did people react?

Many social media users praised the corporate employees for their unique idea. However, many of them also took this opportunity to slam the Haryana government and the local administration for the severe waterlogging in Gurugram. "Smart city on paper, sinking city in reality," said a user, who goes by the name @jasuja, on X (formerly Twitter).

"The citizens of this country work hard, it doesn’t matter if they pay tax directly or indirectly. Everyone pays their dues in some form or the other & look at the state of this country. Unbelievable," said a user, @Spiritual_Trad.

Meanwhile, some users also took this incident in a light manner. A user, Abhishek Baxi, said: "Our plumber was stuck at our place with no cab availability... So, our contractor too booked a truck for him via Porter."

Another user, @dharmeshgupta said: "I see Tractors as a clear winner in all this mess. Very cheap, very very strong, built for bad roads, mud and slurry. The government gives subsidies, and can carry 30 people in its trolley."