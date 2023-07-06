Egg Pani Puri: Brace yourself, internet found yet another food massacre

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURTI_LALO Egg Pani Puri takes the internet by storm

Pani Puri or golgappe or fuchka is one of the most-loved street foods across the country. Cripsy puris served with mashed potatoes with chickpeas and mint and tamarind water. The mere thought of it fills one's mouth with saliva. But, but, but can you imagine this dish with eggs. A big no plus a yuck thrown on it. The internet found yet another food masscare that has left foodies disgusted and baffled, Egg Pani Puri.

The video of the 'delicious' dish was shared by a food page on Instagram and has taken over the internet in no time. In the viral video, the vendor can be seen filling boiled eggs, cut in halves, with tomato sauce followed by milk cream. But, if you thought this is it then you are wrong. The vendor then garnishes the eggs with cheese, cumin powder, and coriander.

But, where's the pani puri?

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "Pani and the Puri left the chat." Another user wrote, "Dekhke ulti aagyi." Yet another user wrote, "Harpic or lizol ki bhi Pani Puri banalo.ab yahi baki reh gaya hai."

