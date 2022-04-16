Eggs-traordinary!! 5 world's most expensive Easter eggs that will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TRAFFORDDATALAB most expensive Easter eggs that broke records

One of the most significant days for Christians is just around the corner. 'Easter Sunday', which falls on Sunday next to Good Friday, marks the end of the holy week for them. Easter Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection from death and this year it will fall on April 17. It is believed that after his death and burial, Jesus Christ rose from the grave on a Sunday. Among several traditions and rituals, Easter eggs are perhaps the most famous. The Easter egg represents an empty tomb of Jesus.

Mirage Easter Eggs ($8.4 million)

The diamond-studded easter egg is a combination of the edible Faberge egg and the Damien Hirst skull. It is decorated with over 1,000 diamonds on its outer surface that alone cost $2.5 million. As you open the egg, it has an ornate globe that is hand-crafted in 18-carat gold. Designed by Manfred Wild, it took three long years to create.

Rothschild Faberge Easter Eggs ($9.6 million)

One of the most magnificent Easter eggs with its intrinsic gold and gem value. According to Wikipedia, it is a jewelled, enameled, decorated egg that was made under the supervision of the Russian jeweller Peter Carl Fabergé by the workshop of Michael Perchin in 1902.

Diamond Stella Easter Eggs ($ 100,000)

One of the most expensive Easter eggs, it is studded with 100 half-carat diamonds. The 65 cm tall Easter egg is made of layers of chocolates and stuffed with peach, apricot.

Golden Speckled Easter Egg ($ 10,000)

This is one of the most expensive non-jewelled easter eggs. Created by William Curley, it is made of Amadei chocolate which is considered to be the best and most luxurious in the world.

Peter Nebengaus Easter Egg Collection ($ 20,400)

The Gold egg and the Porcelain egg encrusted with Swarovski crystals are a part of the expensive easter egg collection created German artist Peter Nebengaus. The Gold egg costs $20,400 and the Porcelain egg retails for $7000.