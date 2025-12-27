Bengaluru: Instagram rant on rising costs strikes a chord with city residents | WATCH In the video, the woman spoke about how quickly money disappears in India’s Silicon Valley. From snacks to short outings, she said expenses add up so fast that even Rs 500 feels like nothing.

Bengaluru:

A frustrated woman from Bengaluru has sparked a fresh debate on the city’s rising cost of living after posting a candid video on Instagram about everyday expenses. In the now-viral clip, she questioned why spending Rs 500 in Bengaluru feels insignificant, whether stepping out of the house or staying in. Captioned, “Bangalore doesn’t take your breath away; it just takes your 10% annual increment,” her post quickly resonated with thousands of social media users.

‘Rs 500 feels like Rs 50 here’

In the video, the woman spoke about how quickly money disappears in India’s Silicon Valley. From snacks to short outings, she said expenses add up so fast that even Rs 500 feels like nothing. Her remarks reflected the daily struggles faced by many residents trying to balance basic needs with rising prices in the city.

The video received widespread support online, with users sharing similar experiences. Comments such as “Exactly,”

“This is so true,” and “I can completely relate” flooded the post. Many agreed that living in Bengaluru, especially alone, comes with several hidden and unavoidable costs.

Living alone in a metro: Costs add up fast

Discussions around affordability in Bengaluru often surface on social media. Just a few weeks ago, another Bengaluru-based woman, Shradha Saini, shared details of her monthly expenses while living alone. She revealed that her basic costs like rent, utilities, groceries and household help come to around Rs 40,000. Additional spending on transport, food deliveries, subscriptions, shopping and EMIs pushed her total monthly expenses close to Rs 1 lakh.

Both videos have reignited conversations around lifestyle choices, savings and the pressure of urban living. As more young professionals move to Bengaluru for work, such honest accounts highlight the financial challenges of living in one of India’s most expensive cities, raising questions about sustainability, salaries and quality of life in the long run.