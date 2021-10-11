Monday, October 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95
  • US-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics
  • PM Modi will virtually participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. What is Album Cover trend? Check out netizens viral posts

What is Album Cover trend? Check out netizens viral posts

Several celebrities including Maureen McCormick, Michael McKean have also taken part in the viral album cover trend.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2021 18:56 IST
Album Cover trend
Image Source : TWITTER/HAMILLHIMSELF, MOMCCORMICK7

What is Album Cover trend? Check out netizens viral posts

Social media is all about trends and viral memes. Several trends which started on TikTok and successfully made their way all over internet. Recently, an Album Cover trend is keeping the users engaged. According to the new challenge the users are turning their ordinary or humorous pictures and moments into album covers. This trend started in February 2021 and has exploded online since. Several celebrities including Maureen McCormick, Michael McKean have also taken part in the viral trend. 

American actor Mark Hamill, have tweeted a throwback picture along with the caption, "Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover."

From throwback pictures to snaps of their pets and vacations, here's how netizens are having fun with Album Cover trend:

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News