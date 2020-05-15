Image Source : FACEBOOK/PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE Rare Blue Dragons wash up on Texas Beach

Rare Blue Dragons have washed up on the Padre Beach in Texas a few days ago. The 1-inch long creatures, also called Blue Glaucus, look similar to jellyfish but are very dangerous. According to CNN, a 7-year old boy Hunter Lane spotted four blue dragons on Padre Beach on May 2 while he was enjoying there with his family. The Blue Dragons are known for their powerful stings. While they are not venomous on their own, they store the stinging cells from its prey.

Padre Island National Seashore shared photos of the mystical creature on social media and wrote, "A blue dragon, a type of nudibranch or sea slug, was found in the park this weekend. Blue dragons are very small, generally only 3 cm, but don't let their size fool you, they have a defense worthy of the name dragon."

It added, "Blue dragons are a predator of the Portuguese man-of-war. After eating, they move the stinging cells from the man-of-war to the end of their "fingers." Because they are able to concentrate the stinging cells together, their sting can be more painful than a man-of-war's! So, if you see a dragon in the park, be amazed as they are a rare find, but also keep your distance!"

The Blue Dragons are said to float on their back exposing its vibrant underbelly to airborne predators as a signal to stay away. Since they are blue in color with the gray backside, they easily camouflage within the water, keeping well hidden from the predators.

Talking about the tiny creatures, the family told KSAT, a local news outlet, "Hunter really wanted to touch it, I don’t blame him, I did too, as they look very soft and squishy. But we discussed that since we have no clue what they are we better not. After thinking about it he even said it might be the poison dart frog since it is kind of brightly colored, which is a warning."

