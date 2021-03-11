Image Source : IG/DANANEER MOBEEN, BOLLYWOODMOHABBAT__ Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer Mobeen reveals Kareena Kapoor's Poo influenced her

Social media star Dananeer Mobeen who became an overnight sensation with her 'Pawri Ho Rhi' video that became a viral trend revealed that she is a die-hard fan of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “The character Poo I think not just me but I think the entire world can relate. I think I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I’ll just be sitting with friends and they’ll something like: 'Okay! So we’re gonna watch a movie and I’ll be like, ‘tell me how it was’!"

Dananeer could not stop talking about her love for Kareena's Poo character, she further added, "Poo I think humare andar bas gaya hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So in anything that you do, it's the sass, that Poo comes out."

When she was asked if she has any message for Kareena who recently gave birth to her second son. Dananeer responded, "Two beautiful beautiful children Mashallah."

In India, Dananeer rose to fame when Yashraj Mukhate, the Mumbai-based music composer launched a new peppy anthem by adding music and beats to her 'Pawri ho rhi hai' video. Sharing his unique creation on Instagram, Mukhate captioned the video as: "Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai (from today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party)".

Later on, many popular celebrities including, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Eijaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao among many others also joined the trend and dropped their versions of Pawri ho rhi hai.

