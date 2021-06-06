Image Source : PIXABAY, TWITTER Netizens begin meme fest as Bombay HC to consider 'if Ludo is a game of chance or skill?'

The argument, if Ludo is a game of skill or sheer luck, is not just confined to the four walls of your house and the debate does not end just between friends and family who play the online Ludo game. This is a question the Bombay high court will consider. Recently, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking registration of an FIR against the makers of a game application called Ludo Supreme, calling it as betting/gambling and a deviation from the original game, which is a "game of chance." Now Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra state government seeking its stand over the matter.

Soon after the news broke out, people on social media started sharing some hilarious memes and comments. Some mocked the Bombay High Court to take up such a case and deviating from more important topics while some tried proving their point as to why Ludo is a game of skill and not chance with some comic spins.

The petition is filed by MNS office-bearer Keshav Ramesh Muley and he demands that Ludo be declared a “game of chance and not a game of skill”.

“In the content of the said videos the uploader encouraged people at large to play the game of ludo the Ludo Supreme App and further claimed that it is and easy way of earning money with an assurance that one would only win money and not lose any,” the petition says.

“Given the impact the Ludo Supreme App has on the youth of the country given the evils of gambling and social menace caused by it, the applicant urged the respondent (police) for taking action,” it says.

“One cannot completely discount the possibility of a 3-year old winning while playing the game of Ludo against any other person and thus it is not a game of mere skill but a game of chance and therefore provision of Gambling Act are applicable to the above-mentioned activity. Therefore there is no element of skill and there is a predominance of chance,” the petition says further.