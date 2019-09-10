Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
What the kerfuffle?! Shashi Tharoor's latest word-bomb has Twitter scratching its head

No, we do not mean to call out Tharoor for his genius. We don't have the English to do so. We just mean to say 'go slow, Mr Tharoor.'

Sonal Gera Sonal Gera @SoNull_NVoid
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2019 13:29 IST
The long list of words that Shashi Tharoor has taught the lesser mortals includes lalochezia, farrago, webaqoof and snollygoster, and our favourite -- floccinaucinihilipilification, among others.

Former United States Harry S Truman once said -- if you cannot convince them, confuse them, and found an ardent follower in Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor is a walking-talking reservoir of new-found and never-heard-before words, and it has started to almost look like he uses these words as weapons to fight off unwarranted questions. The audience gets so lost in finding the meaning of the word that rarely does he receive queries on his Twitter feed. 

So when Tharoor tweeted his vacay pictures from Maldives, only a handful asked him who he went with, and most were busy in finding out what a beautiful word in the tweet meant. You see -- confusing....than convincing. Voila!

And no, we do not mean to call out Tharoor for his genius. We don't have the English to do so. We just mean to say 'go slow, Mr Tharoor.' And so does the Twitterverse.

It so happened that this morning, Tharoor tweeted pictures from his recent trip to the Maldives. "A couple of weeks ago, before all the political kerfuffle in the media, I managed a brief three-day escape to @SonevaFushi in the Maldives. Feels like aeons ago now but I've never been on a more perfect getaway," he wrote, sharing four pictures from his getaway. 

Did you say 'hainji'? We too.

Twitterati too.

Several users asked: Bhai, kehna kya chahte ho?

A user tweeted: "Sir kerfuffle jaise word likha karo to saath me (meaning b likh diya karo) aapki baat b puri ho jayegi bachho ka gyanvardhan b hojayega"

Another liked it: "What a nice word kurkuffle"

Most were like: "What the kerfuffle ?"

Others had a genuine queries: "Is ‘Kerfulle’ a Maldivian word Sir ?"

And a few learnt something: "I learnt a new word today - Kerfuffle"

Do you know what it means? We do :D

According to Oxford Dictionaries, kerfuffle refers to a "commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views."

