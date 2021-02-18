Image Source : TWITTER/HORROR4KIDS Is it really a man on hospital bed or cake? Netizens react to these bizarre viral pics

Every day almost a new trend of cakes takes over the internet by storm. From photograph cakes, Pinata cakes to drip cakes. Some trends are strange, some eccentric and some absolutely bizarre. But the recent viral cake trend is definitely going to creep you out as it is something we couldn't even imagine to be true. There are certain artists and bakers who have created cakes that look absolutely real. They have made use of some of the intricate detailing that it gets impossible for us to identify the difference between a real and a fake object. There were replications of food items, monuments, and other such objects.

But the recent addition to the list has left everyone in shock. Recently, a tweet is getting viral which has the pictures of a man lying on a hospital bed. At the first glance, the man can be seen lying comfortably on a blue bed, smiling at the camera. But if you will have a closer look then it actually turned out to be a painfully realistic cake. To add realism to the cake, minute detailings have been done. From adding a side table to photo frames. Each object looks so real that it is impossible to make out if it is a cake.

This incredible cake was created by UK-based cake artist Ben Cullen who shared the pictures on his Facebook page The BakeKing last September. It is made of vanilla and chocolate ganache.

"He's all vanilla cake with chocolate ganache," The BakeKing said of the 'man cake' that he had created in 2020.

Check out Netizens reactions on the viral cake: