That's what instant karma looks like! Hunter dies after deer he had shot attacks him

The man, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died at a hospital.

Officials in Arkansas have said a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that he had shot and believed to be dead.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting on Tuesday near Yellville, an area in the Ozark Mountains about 105 miles (170 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

The buck attacked Alexander when the hunter approached the animal to see if it was dead. He says Alexander, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died at a hospital.

The incident quite reflective of how karma is served on a platter, and that too instantly, derived reactions on Twitter.

Fear the deer. 🦌🦌🦌. Round of applause 👏 to that deer. — IZZY414 (@Rocks23) October 25, 2019

Lots of karma going on just now #circusbear #hunteddeer - moral of the story... treat animals poorly, expect to be turned on — Elaine (@ElaineR__) October 25, 2019

Karma — Julia Curry (@JuliaCu49894476) October 25, 2019

Karma good job 🦌 — Rony Pena (@RonyPCabral) October 25, 2019

(with inputs from AP)