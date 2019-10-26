Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Offbeat News
  5. That's what instant karma looks like! Hunter dies after deer he had shot attacks him

That's what instant karma looks like! Hunter dies after deer he had shot attacks him

The incident quite reflective of how karma is served on a platter, and that too instantly, derived reactions on Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2019 13:59 IST
The man, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died

The man, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died at a hospital.

Officials in Arkansas have said a hunter died after he was attacked by a deer that he had shot and believed to be dead.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Keith Stephens said Thomas Alexander shot a buck with a muzzleloader while hunting on Tuesday near Yellville, an area in the Ozark Mountains about 105 miles (170 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

The buck attacked Alexander when the hunter approached the animal to see if it was dead. He says Alexander, who suffered multiple puncture wounds, later died at a hospital.

The incident quite reflective of how karma is served on a platter, and that too instantly, derived reactions on Twitter.

(with inputs from AP)

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHyderabad man refuses to accept delivery from a Muslim, gets slammed Next Story  