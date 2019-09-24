Greta Thunberg is an internet sensation. Courtesy her UN speech and 'death stare' at Trump

All hail Greta!

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been trending on Twitter -- for hours now. All thanks to her histrionics at the United Nations on Monday evening.

The premise had two heroic acts. Heroic, because Greta is all of 16.

The young Swedish activist furiously attacked world leaders at the United Nations for not doing enough to tackle climate change. She even berated the assembled delegates and asked them: “How dare you?”

And Greta (oh dear) later fixed her gaze on United States President Donald Trump as he arrived to attend a meeting on religious freedom. The moment was caught on camera and was widely circulated on the social media.

Let's take up the environmental cause first. Because, we should.

Greta, who is all of 16 (let us repeat), began the "climate strike" movement encouraging children to miss school to protest on Fridays, also launched legal proceedings against five countries on Monday. She argued they did not prevent climate change despite being aware of the consequences.

The young Swedish activist furiously attacked world leaders at the United Nations for not doing enough to tackle climate change.

Greta took the stage alongside Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to demand action. She said, “You come to us young people for hope - how dare you?”

“You have stolen my dreams, my childhood, with your empty words.

“People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing, we are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and the fairy tale of endless economic growth. How dare you?

“How dare you continue to look away, and come here saying that you are doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight.”

She added, "I do not believe you understand the situation, because if you do and continue to fail to act, you will be "evil" and I refuse to believe that."

Her words emanated a reaction from Guterres, who said his generation had “failed”.

"My generation has failed in its responsibility to protect our planet. That must change. The climate crisis is caused by us, and the solutions must come from us," he said.

Now. The Trump part.

Have a look at this picture.

If looks could kill!

You get us. You do. Right?

Point in context: Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change and called it a Chinese hoax designed to hamper US industry.

If looks could kill!

Nobody knows where the stare came from. But the "death stare" was enough to send the Twitterverse into a tizz.

I think a lot of us can relate.



pic.twitter.com/NgOqVZ3Ym6 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 23, 2019

KILL BILL SIRENS!

Bless whoever got this footage of Greta Thunberg eyeing Trump pic.twitter.com/1XEjz7hyoG — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) September 23, 2019

Aaaah!

“We are at the beginning of a mass extinction event.”

— Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/06dorNYxHR — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) September 24, 2019

#MondayMotivation you meant?

Greta Thunberg’s glare at Donald Trump is giving me the energy to get through this Monday pic.twitter.com/xdM0rdI2ln — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 23, 2019

We think so too!

You know, I don’t think Greta Thunberg likes Donald Trump.



pic.twitter.com/JzncKbkDOJ — Ken Murray (@Ken_J_Murray) September 23, 2019

All hail Greta!