Image Source : TWITTER/@COVIDNEWSBYMIB Follow COVID19 guidelines like Srikant Tiwari: Govt issues health advisory on how not to be minimum guy

The second season of The Family Man has been a source of a hilarious meme fest since its release. After the premiere of the series, not just Chellam Sir but Srikant Tiwari has swept the Internet with hundreds of memes and jokes dedicated to him. He has become an Internet darling with those magical words 'Don't be a minimum guy.' From Twitteratis to the various government departments, it seems everyone wants to join this 'Family man' trend.

The Government of India Twitter handle for Covid-19 updates has found a hilarious way to get the social distancing message across nation, thanks to Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant role. In their latest post, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Covid-19 news handle tweeted a meme from the series. It advised people to continue wearing masks and following physical distancing protocols post-vaccination.

"Even after getting both the doses, Srikant wears a mask & maintains physical distance. Follow #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour even after getting #vaccinated. Wear a #Mask... Wash/Sanitize hands... Maintain physical distancing," read the caption of the post. The image featured Srikant wearing a face mask. The scene has Srikant responding to his boss in the office, who was coming close to scold him.

