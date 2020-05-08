Elon Musk finally reveals how to pronounce his baby boy's name ‘X Æ A-12’

Image Source : CARLASADORNIL/INSTAGRAM Elon Musk and Grimes left netizens amused after the businessman revealed that he has named his son "X Æ A-12 Musk".

After leaving Twitter baffled for a couple of days, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally solved the puzzle. Yes, he has revealed how to pronounce the name of his newborn baby boy. Elon Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, and he took to Twitter to share a photo of the newborn. However, Elon left netizens amused after he revealed that he has named his son "X Æ A-12 Musk". Now, the tech billionaire has explained how to say X Æ A-12. In “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Thursday, Elon said that the name is pronounced "X Ash A Twelve."

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. It's just X, the letter X, and then the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, 'A-12' is my contribution," he said.

Elon further added that the "A-12" is an homage to the “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It’s true."

Musk has five sons-twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai from previous marriage. When he was asked how it feels to have another child, the businessman said: "Actually I think it's better being older and having a kid," said Musk. "I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome."

Grimes, the Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher had previously explained the meaning of her child's name in a Twitter post.“X, the unknown variable Crossed swords, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent White heart + (A=Archangel, my favorite song),” she had tweeted.

However, nothing could stop Twitter from making memes on the name X Æ A-12

