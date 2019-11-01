Twitter presents Delhi in pics -- before and after Diwali. No kidding here

Friday, November 01, 2019
     
These photos of Delhi before and after Diwali tell the tale of how polluted the air in the city is.

New Delhi Updated on: November 01, 2019 13:36 IST
Air in Delhi this year was much cleaner before Diwali compared with 2018. But on the Diwali night, the peak level of pollution was somewhat similar to that of 2018, due to bursting of firecrackers.

From a very clean afternoon to severe pollution after 10 pm on the Diwali night, the change was drastic. And un-did the comparatively cleaner trend achieved between September 15 and October 27.

Twitterverse had a better picture to present in terms of showing the contrast between the two Delhis -- the one before Diwali and the one after it.

The users of the micro-blogging site said in pictures what the administration and a few responsible persons have been trying to convey.

These photos of Delhi before and after Diwali tell the tale of how polluted the air in the city is. 

There was ten-fold jump in PM 2.5 concentration between 5 pm, and 1 am, due to bursting of firecrackers.

And it's pretty safe to say now... Delhi mein toh fog(g) chal raha hai!

