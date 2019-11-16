Bollywood buff? Have a slice of Alia Bhaat, Shah Rukh Naan, Salman Paan at this Mumbai restaurant

Image Source : IANS The restaurant, Hitchki, has a Bollywood thali called "Gogo Tussi Great Ho" -- the theme here is nostalgia.

Are you a Bollywood Bachcha like the most of India? Do you sleep movies, eat movies and do-everything-else movies?

-- If yes, you can now actually go ahead and eat Bollywood. No kidding here.

There's a restaurant in Mumbai that has a menu exclusively crafted for the Bollywood buff in you -- with dishes imaginatively named after top stars.

The restaurant, Hitchki, has a Bollywood thali called "Gogo Tussi Great Ho" -- the theme here is nostalgia.

The other items in the menu are: Paneeriti Butter Masala, Shahrukh Naan, Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Priyanka Kopra Chutney, Koffee With Garam, Anupam Kheer and Chickna Ranaut Masala.

Chakna, Back In Time, MBA (Momo, Bao and All), Tere Mere Beech Mein, Kitne Aloo The and Kebab Mein Haddi are also included in the long menu.

"At the heart of Hitchki, is Bollywood dipped in sweet nostalgia. It's our inspiration and driving force. With Gogo Tussi Great Ho, we raise a toast to the evergreen Gogo, one of cinema's nicest bad guys," said Arjun Raj Kher, the Brand Head of Hitchki.

-- If no, stop lying please.

(with inputs from IANS)