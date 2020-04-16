Amul wishes Indian Railways on its 167th birthday with a series of classic ads. Watch video

In January 1992, Railways begun an exclusive train service for working women in Bombay.

As Indian railways completed its 167 years, Amul decided to make it special by sharing a video of the collection of its classic ads based on Indian railways. "Amul wishes Indian Railways a very #HappyBirthday @railminindia," Amul India captioned the video on Instagram on Thursday.

The video started with an ad from February 1979, when the Indian Railways introduced cushioned chairs in the first-class compartment.

The second ad in the video was based on the surge of fares in the first-class travel in 1989. The Indian Railways had spared the first-class from another hike in February 1991 and Amul didn't miss a chance to make an ad on that.

In January 1992, Railways begun an exclusive train service for working women in Bombay and Amul India celebrated that as well.

The video then displayed an ad from January 1993 when the Indian Railways fulfilled the need for a direct railway line through the Konkan. This railway line extended from Konkan to Goa.

Railway authorities in Mumbai were demolishing the slums that were dangerously close to the railway tracks in March 2000 and Amul made a creative ad on that too.

The next ad featured Rahul Gandhi travelling in Mumbai local train in February 2010.

Amul's most recent ad on Indian Railways was based on the launch of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train in September 2017.

