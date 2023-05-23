Zomato shares hilarious meme as customers use Rs 2000 notes for most COD orders, Twitter users react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zomato shares funny meme as customers use Rs 2000 notes

Trending News: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that the 2000 rupee notes will no longer be in circulation starting from May 19, 2023. The RBI's 19 regional offices and other banks will begin accepting these notes for exchange with lower denomination ones starting from May 23. It's important to note that these notes will still be considered legal tender, as stated by the RBI.

In light of this news, popular food delivery company Zomato shared an interesting fact about their cash on delivery orders. They revealed that after the RBI's announcement, 72% of their cash on delivery orders were paid using the 2000 rupee notes. To convey this information, Zomato cleverly used a meme referencing the TV show Breaking Bad. The picture showed a character from the show, Huell Babineaux, lying on a pile of cash, but Zomato modified the image to include the character wearing a Zomato T-shirt and replaced the currency. This hilarious post garnered 18k likes and over 1,400 retweets.

In response to Zomato's post, Twitter users left amusing comments. One user suggested that Zomato should create a TV series called "Breaking Bread," while another remarked that Zomato should be happy because the average order value increased to around 2000 rupees. A third user humorously suggested that Zomato could partner with the State Bank of India (SBI) by delivering them lunch in exchange for the 2000 rupee notes.

Another user shared an incident where someone purchased food for 50 rupees and paid with a 2000 rupee note, and then later bought a 40 rupee juice using the same high denomination note. The user jokingly suggested that this was the safest and most economical way to get rid of the 2000 rupee notes.

Take a look at the reactions here:

The RBI has instructed all banks to discontinue the issuance of 2000 rupee notes immediately. The printing of these notes began in November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi discontinued the high-value 1000 and 500 rupee notes overnight. The RBI stated that the objective of introducing the 2000 rupee notes was achieved once an adequate quantity of banknotes in other denominations became available, leading to the discontinuation of their printing in 2018-19, as per the RBI's statement.

