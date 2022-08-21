Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree reacts to divorce rumours, says 'people will talk...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANASHREE9 Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in December 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to social media to end all the speculation surrounding her married life to the Indian spinner. Earlier, this week, after Dhanashree dropped the 'Chahal' surname from her Instagram bio, rumours were rife that all was not well in the couple's marriage. However, Dhanashree shared an update regarding the same in an Instagram post and clarified that she has torn her ligament and is currently recovering, hoping to get back to dancing as soon as possible.

Dhanashree Verma shares health update

Dhanashree took to Instagram to post her smiling selfies as she explained why she has been away from the social media platform for some days. The social media influence and dancer shared that she tore her ligament while making a dance video and has been resting at home due to the seriousness of the injury. She said that while making a dance video she ended up tearing her ACL ligament and will be undergoing surgery for the same. Currently, she is resting at home. She accompanied her post with some pictures in which she wore a comfy night shirt.

Dhanashree on divorce rumours

Dhanashree also shared that while resting due to her leg injury, she came across rumours of her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. She called the rumours surrounding her personal life 'shocking'. "I have worked hard & have I gradually & gracefully earned my respect. I am not going to let this injury or any baseless rumours take that away from me. I have the capacity to bear the consequences that come along with having a public life. I now feel wiser after this experience. I now know that people will talk and that’s okay, as long as you are a living, breathing embodiment of your truth (sic)," she said in her post.

Yuzvendra Chahal supports wife Dhanashree during her injury

In her long Instagram post, Dhanashree thanked her husband Yuzvendra Chahal for taking care of her. She said she was barely able to move due to her injury and thanked her family and friends for the continued love and support during her time of need. "What has also got me through this is the support of my near & dear ones including My husband, my family and my closest friends (sic)," Dhanashree wrote in her caption. Sharing this post on social media, Yuzvendra drew a heart emoji.

