  4. Yuzvendra Chahal memes go viral amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree, check out best reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal memes go viral amid divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree, check out best reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree's personal life became a mocking ground after reports of their divorce surfaced online. Netizens shared hilarious memes on Twitter.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2022 20:29 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma
Image Source : TWITTER/@WRITEROTHERWISE Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree on Thursday became the top trends on Twitter after reports of their divorce started circulating on social media platforms. It all began after YouTuber removed 'Chahal' from her surname on Instagram and Indian spinner shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, which read: "New Life Loading". While on one hand, the couple's fans were shocked and worried, on the other hand, netizens started a meme fest on Twitter. Some of them sided with Dhanashree, others blamed her for the couple's separation. 

Fans believe that all is not well between Dhanashree and Chahal. Check out some the epic memes and funny reactions which have taken over the internet. 

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal in an Instagram post debunked all the rumours and urged his fans to not pay attention to any such reports. 

India Tv - Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZVENDRA CHAHAL Yuzvendra Chahal

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 in a grand wedding. 

 

